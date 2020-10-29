How do we survive?

In a talk show, on a private TV channel, the topic of discussion was rising inflation. One of the guests pointed out that the prices of food items have touched the sky and mentioned that even eggs are being sold at astronomical prices. To this, the anchor commented that eggs are a cause of high blood pressure and should be avoided.

Many people in Pakistan are suffering from anxiety and depression not because of a protein-rich diet, but because of the ever-increasing prices of essential items. Even the people from the middle class are unable to manage to buy food for two times a day. Addressing this issue of rising inflation should be the government’s top priority.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad