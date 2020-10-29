Telenor Pakistan bags award

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has bagged the Network Transformation Award for the “USF - Extreme remote coverage programme for community support” in the “Community Crisis Support” Category at Layer123 World Congress, a statement said on Wednesday.

Network Transformation Awards (NetTAs) shine a spotlight on global leadership, while recognising and celebrating achievements in the market, it added.

Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with the Universal Services Fund (USF), is bridging the digital divide by ensuring the provision of telecom, digital and mobile internet services to the underserved population in Pakistan.

The company is connecting people residing in the far-flung areas of the country in unlocking their potential in an increasingly interconnected world.

Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said: “Despite the challenges faced due to harsh weather conditions, tough terrain and lately COVID-19 in remote areas, Telenor Pakistan stood successful in completing milestones and connecting Pakistanis to what matters most.”