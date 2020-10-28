‘Brutalities cannot stop Kashmiris struggle’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that brutalities and barbarity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had failed to stop the freedom struggle in Kashmir. In her message on the Kashmir black day, the minister said that Narendra Modi government had made a mockery of human rights and international law by changing the status of Kashmir.

She said the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had brought back memories of Hitler. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised strong voice against Indian atrocities and the international community must notice the human rights violations in Kashmir.