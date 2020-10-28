close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

IIU closed till Thursday

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) will remain closed till Thursday in order to take safety measures to prevent from COVID-19.

According to spokesman IIU, Nasir Farid, the university will reopen on Monday (November 2). He said, during this period disinfection shall be carried out in the campus.

Latest News

More From Islamabad