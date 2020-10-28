IIU closed till Thursday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) will remain closed till Thursday in order to take safety measures to prevent from COVID-19.
According to spokesman IIU, Nasir Farid, the university will reopen on Monday (November 2). He said, during this period disinfection shall be carried out in the campus.