3 more deaths, 209 new cases set a disturbing scenario

Rawalpindi : The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has crossed the figure of 200 on Tuesday at least after 117 days turning the scenario much disturbing while showing that every fourth confirmed patient registered from the country on Tuesday is a resident of the region.

COVID-19 has also claimed three lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours showing that every second death reported from the country on Tuesday was from this region of the country. A total of 773 patients were tested positive for the illness from Pakistan and the virus claimed six lives from all across the country in the last 24 hours.

Another three deaths from the region have taken the death toll to 528 of which 213 deaths have been reported from ICT and 315 from Rawalpindi district. It is important that over 200 patients were tested positive from the twin cities on July 2.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that as many as 209 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in last 24 hours taking the tally to 25,962 while two patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi and one in ICT.

According to many health experts, reporting of over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last six days has turned the situation much alarming and it shows that the second spike of the outbreak has set in. It is time for the concerned government authorities to look into the matter seriously to safeguard public from huge losses, said the experts.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 169 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 40 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 19181 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital of which 17,501 have recovered. There were 1,467 active cases of the disease in ICT on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 6,781 patients have been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi of which 6295 have recovered. At present, a total of 22 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 149 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

It is important that the number of suspects of the disease under quarantine at their homes in the district was 343 on Tuesday.