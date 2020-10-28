Unaffordable

The federal government has decided to allow pharmaceutical companies to increase the prices of several life-saving medicines in order to end the shortage of these medicines. The people from middle and working classes have discontinued their medical treatment as they are unable to buy medicines. Some patients have reduced their dose. The government needs to realise that its decision has created so many problems for the people. The situation is getting out of control for the people of Pakistan because of the lack of the healthcare facilities in the country. Many people have to meet their medical expenses on their own – the concept of health insurance is still alien here. The sudden rise in medicine prices has created panic among the people, especially those who have pre-existing medical conditions.

The authorities must take notice of this issue and do something to provide relief to

the people.

Muhammad Fahad Aziz

Islamabad