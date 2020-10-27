close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Man wins $2m after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticket

October 27, 2020

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich., US: In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two $1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers. “I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said. Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two $1m winners.

