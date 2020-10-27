Miladun Nabi preparations in full swing

Rawalpindi: Like other parts of the country, preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) are in full swing in Rawalpindi city and adjoining areas. The city is beautifully being decorated and all the arrangements are being finalized to celebrate the birth of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner and with religious fervour. The roads, streets and buildings in the town are being decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings. A number of programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.