QAU closed over five corona cases

Islamabad:The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) was temporarily closed on Monday

after the detection of five coronavirus cases among staff members and students. The district health officer issued a notice for the sealing of the departments, where the cases were reported.

According to it, measures are being taken in classes and cafes and on campus to prevent the spread of the virus. The SOPs should be implemented in the departments that have not been sealed, whereas people who came in contact with those affected should stay in quarantine.

The QAU vice chancellor said the university had been closed down for a day and the final decision on the sealing would be made later. The federal capital's district administration has so far sealed around 50 educational institutions over detection of coronavirus among students and employees.