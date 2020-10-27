World Chef’s Day observed

LAHORE: International Chef’s Day is observed in October around the world. COTHM Group of Colleges & Chefs Association of Pakistan in harmony with international fraternity of chefs celebrated the ICD 2020 at COTHM, New Garden Town Campus.

Professional services awards were given to senior chefs for the acknowledgment of their services. Ahmad Shafiq, Secretary General, of Chefs Association of Pakistan (CAP) praised the services of chefs. Guest of Honor Zubair Khan, Chief Patron, said, “We are proud of Pakistani chefs who achieved remarkable success. Pakistan has enormous talent but we need to nurture the talent and showcase in front of the world.” Tariq Ameen, executive member CAP, Yamin, executive member CAP and Tauseef Butt, executive member CAP were present on the occasion. National Culinary Team Pakistan (NCTP) belts were awarded to new team members who were selected in NCTP after series of trials in all cities of Pakistan.***