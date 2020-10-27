Three suspects sent to jail for â€˜threatening girl with acid attackâ€™

A local court on Monday remanded three men to prison for allegedly threatening an 18-year-old girl with acid attack for her refusal to the marriage proposal.

A District Central judicial magistrate sent Waleed, Bilal and Saifullah to jail in judicial custody and directed the investigation officer to submit a charge sheet against them within 14 days. The suspects were arrested after a woman lodged a complaint with police that they were threatening her daughter with burning her face with acid after she refused to accept the marriage proposal by Waleed.

The woman said that Waleed lived in their neighbourhood in Liaquatabad and he had sent a marriage proposal for her daughter. She added that since her daughter was already engaged to someone, so they declined the proposal. The complainant said the suspects were infuriated over the rejection and started extending threats to the family. She alleged that Waleed phoned her daughter and threatened to burn her face with acid.

She said that afterwards Bilal and Saifullah also started calling the girl and sent her threatening and obscene messages. The complainant added that the suspects also harassed her 13-year-old son when he stood up against them. The case was registered under the sections 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 25-D (penalty for causing annoyance, etc) of the Telegraphic Act at the Supermarket Police Station.

Constable remanded

A District South judicial magistrate sent a policeman on physical remand for one day over the charge of allegedly holding a hotel owner Abid at gunpoint after he refused to provide a free meal.

Police presented constable Mehfooz in the court, submitting that he was arrested after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen brandishing his pistol in public and abusing Abid who did not provide him Pulao for free.