Chief secy told to issue appointment letters to 102 disabled people

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the provincial chief secretary to ensure that appointment letters are delivered within 15 days to the disabled people who were recommended for recruitment in different government departments.

The order came on the petitions of a group of disabled people seeking their appointment letters for recruitment in different government departments under the quota reserved for people with disabilities.

The additional services secretary informed the court that appointment letters have been issued for 75 of the 81 petitioners, while the process of issuing the letters for the remaining will soon be concluded after the completion of the usual formalities.

The petitionersâ€™ counsel told the SHCâ€™s division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar that appointment letters have not been issued to any of the 81 petitioners who have been recommended for recruitment in government departments.

Regarding the 49 other petitioners whose cases are pending and under consideration, the additional secretary said that 21 petitioners have been recommended and their appointment letters will be delivered to them.

The petitionersâ€™ counsel pointed out that many of the petitioners have not been considered for recruitment, while the reasons for not recommending them have not been disclosed by the respondents.

The bench observed that several departments of the provincial government are involved in the process and so it will not be practical to issue orders to the each of the departments. The court said that hardships are being faced by disabled people, none of whom are able to chase after the respondents for ensuring compliance with the courtâ€™s orders.

Keeping in view the special circumstances and to pursue their cases actively, all the counsels agreed that priority must be given to these matters for the expeditious redressal of the petitionersâ€™ grievances.

The SHC directed the chief secretary to ensure that appointment letters are delivered to all the 102 petitioners who have already been recommended for recruitment in different departments of the provincial government under the quota reserved for disabled people.

The bench directed the CS to ensure that all the cases of the petitioners that have not been considered or finalised are considered on merit strictly in accordance with the law and after providing adequate opportunity of hearing them through a speaking order.

The court directed the CS to ensure that all those petitioners who have been or will be recommended for recruitment are allowed to join their duties before the next date of hearing after completing all the formalities. The SHC ordered that a compliance report be submitted by November 24.