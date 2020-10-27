Rising prices

A sharp increase in prices has made essential commodities out of reach of the common man. The prime minister has ordered his Tiger Force to monitor the prices of these items. The nation has not seen any desired results so far. The PM should impose strict punishments including imprisonment to ensure that all essential items are sold at affordable prices.

At present, the people cannot manage to get food for two times a day for their children. The PM is requested to take more steps to bring down the prices of food item.

Zaiwer Baqi Sajidi

Awaran