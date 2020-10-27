Young protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent protests in Thailand saw the active participation of young people who forcefully demanded the restoration of democracy. On the other hand, we don’t see the participation of young people in Pakistan when the rights of the people are violated and justice is delayed.
It is high time that the youth of Pakistan realised that their active participation in politics will make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.
Zain Ul Abideen Jamali
Nawabshah