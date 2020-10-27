close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

October 27, 2020

SWABI: A former district education officer (DEO) and known educationist Mohammad Zada passed away here at the age of 69, his family said. The deceased felt pain in his chest and when he was taken to a local hospital, the doctors said he had died of cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard and is survived by two sons, five daughters, and a widow. The deceased worked on various senior positions during his service in the KP Education Department.

