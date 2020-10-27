Meeting postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Peshawar which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday (today) has been postponed, said a circular issued by the additional registrar of the university. A spokesperson for the university said the meeting has been delayed owing to the non-availability of the registrar, who is on sick leave these days.