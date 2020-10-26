Political focus shifting to GB polls

ISLAMABAD: With the conclusion of first series of public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta on Sunday evening, the attention of the conglomeration of opposition parties is shifting to Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) polls.

The PDM public meetings will have the pause of 27 days, before the next such gathering in Peshawar on November 22. The electioneering for the GB polls is already underway which has attained significance.

Well placed political sources told The News Sunday evening that the leadership of the opposition parties would continue to take on the government on their respective platform till the public meeting in Peshawar

The Peshawar public meeting will be followed by Multan rally on November 30 that will be last of the series of public gatherings to be addressed by the PDM leaders before initiation of series of rallies across the country after the final public meeting of Lahore on December 13.

The new political alliance is also mulling over holding yet another gathering to observe the death anniversary of late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto on December 27 at Larkana. The steering committee of the PDM headed by former chief minister KP Akram Khan Durrani will hold its meeting in between to review the outcome of the first series of the public meetings and discuss further plan of action, the sources said. Meanwhile, the PML-N has worked out plan for holding its workers’ conventions throughout the country during the gap of the PDM public meetings.