PM has not fulfilled a single promise made before polls, claims Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken U-turn on every promise he made with people of Pakistan and comes up with a new lie in every election.

“Imran Khan never fulfilled a single promise he made before the elections which were massively rigged. Imran Khan had promised the people of South Punjab a separate province in 100 days, but it proved to be a lie as usual,” he said while addressing a corner meeting in Shigar in connection with the elections 2020 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP chairman said the government has troubled every section of society and today the society is protesting in Islamabad from lady health workers to the government servants. “We have to stop this government from destroying everything we have like it has destroyed Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We have to protect GB from similar kind of destruction,” he said.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan destroyed the country in the name of change. “This change has destroyed the country,” he said. Bilawal said he derives strength from the support of people. “I take instructions from no one but the people. The PPP will deliver the rights of people,” he said.

The PPP chairman said every oppressed Pakistani is standing with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and with him. He said the journey Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had started with the people of GB is still on and will continue till the people of GB get their rights. “This is my duty and responsibility to fulfill the dreams which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had envisioned,” he said.

The PPP chairman said he will send the people's representatives of GB to Islamabad. He said this is not the fate of the people of GB that they remain poor and they do not get the facilities for education and health. He said the PPP had provided employment to the people of GB and during the last government, the chief minister of GB, who belongs to the PPP, hadprovided 25,000 jobs to the youth.

Bilawal said the PPP started subsidy on food items for the people of GB during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's time and he people of GB are still benefitting from that subsidy. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari began the BISP which is helping the poor women all over the country.

Bilawal said the PPP has established a network of free hospitals in Sindh where heart and liver treatment is carried out free of cost. “Similar health facilities will be established in GB along with educational institutes,” he said.

The PPP chairman said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had provided jobs to the people of Pakistan by establishing institutions like Steel Mills. “He gave the people the right to have a passport so that people can go abroad and look after their families,” he said.

Bilawal said even today the people are employed in foreign countries and supporting their families in Pakistan. He said the PPP has always provided jobs to the people of Pakistan. He said that his party is close to the people of GB.

“The Shigar House in Karachi will be improved by Sindh government. The PPP will establish hostels for GB students in Karachi,” he said. Bilawal said only the PPP can work for the people. “Imran Khan failed to establish a single hospital or educational institution in seven years in KP and over two years in Islamabad. It is PPP which never leaves the people alone and we increased salaries and pensions,” he said.

Bilawal vowed to remain with the people of GB till the elections are held. He said the PDM is holding public gatherings, but he wants to remain with the people of GB for the entire election campaign. He asked people of GB to vote for the PPP candidates so that he can celebrate the victory of PPP with the people of GB.