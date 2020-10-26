Defamation suit against PM: PTI Chitral leader submits plea to become party to case

PESHAWAR: A leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Chitral has approached a local court hearing the defamation suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow him to become a party to the case.

PTI leader Abdul Latif through his lawyer Malik Ajmal Khan prayed to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Majid Khan that he (Abdul Latif) was leading the PTI in Chitral when the plaintiff Fauzai Bibi, who was a former MPA, had submitted nomination papers for the provincial assembly seat in the 2013 general election. He requested the court to allow him to become a party to the defamation case filed by the plaintiff so that he could inform the court about the facts. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until October 29 after the lawyer representing the defendant (Prime Minister Imran Khan) sought more time to submit a reply on behalf of his client. It may be recalled that Fauzia Bibi, who was elected on a reserved seat for women on PTI’s ticket, filed a suit for recovery of damages to the tune of Rs500 million.

She maintained that the defendant had made “baseless” allegations against her by accusing her of selling her vote in the Senate election. In June 2018, the defamation suit was filed under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 against PTI chief Imran Khan, who later became the prime minister. The plaintiff claimed that she voted for the party candidate in the 2018 Senate election, but the defendant accused her of selling her vote, thus damaging her reputation.

National Task Force suggested for lawyers welfare

Senior lawyer Saleem Shah Hoti advocate, a candidate for the member KP Bar Council Peshawar seat, has said the formation of a National Task Force for the welfare of the legal fraternity is the need of the hour.

Talking to reporters here, he said the provision of healthcare facilities to lawyers would help overcome chronic stress and high rates of depression so as to enable them to perform professional work in a healthy manner. The candidate said he would try to ensure support to junior, old and financially disadvantaged lawyers as the legal profession is at a tipping point and the lawyers being an important pillar of administration of justice system shall be equipped with all resources and professionals in order to play their vital role in the judicial system. Hoti said that the Bar Council should be re-structured having a strong governing body and proactive leadership to promote the welfare of lawyers and ensure access to inexpensive justice, adding women and junior lawyers shall be given representation in the council.