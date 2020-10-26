close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Cop booked for rape

Lahore

October 26, 2020

LAHORE:Garden Town police have registered a case against a policeman for raping a dancer. The victim, identified as Mehvish, informed the police that accused Kabir, who had hired her for a dance function, took her to a local hotel and raped her.

held: Police claimed to have arrested four criminals involved in murders and other cases. Model Town police arrested a swindler, Tariq. Baghbanpura investigation police arrested one Adnan Qadir on charges of killing a factory watchman, Waqas.

