Cop booked for rape

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Garden Town police have registered a case against a policeman for raping a dancer. The victim, identified as Mehvish, informed the police that accused Kabir, who had hired her for a dance function, took her to a local hotel and raped her.
held: Police claimed to have arrested four criminals involved in murders and other cases. Model Town police arrested a swindler, Tariq. Baghbanpura investigation police arrested one Adnan Qadir on charges of killing a factory watchman, Waqas.