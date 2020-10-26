French President sabotaged efforts for interfaith harmony: Ashrafi

LAHORE:Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) brought the message of peace, security, tolerance and affection as Rehmatul Al-Alameen for the world, while French President Emmanuel Macron through his stance sabotaged endeavors being made in the world for interfaith harmony and inter- religion dialogue, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East.

In his statement, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that leadership of different religious schools of thought and religions would address a joint press conference in Lahore on October 26. He said that Prime Minister Imran khan had represented the stance and sentiments of peaceful elements from the Muslim world as well as from across the world following the situation after rhetoric of French President Emmanuel Macron. He said that all religions of the world preach peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence. He said that elements who made blasphemous caricatures could not be representatives of any religion. The French President insulted and hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims and he should apologise to them.