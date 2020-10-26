close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 26, 2020

Cop injured

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 26, 2020

PESHAWAR: A policeman was wounded when motorcyclists opened fire on a police party in Faqirabad locality on Sunday.

An official said the police wanted to intercept suspicious men on two motorbikes, who left their bikes and fled away.

The official said police chased the fleeing suspects who opened fire on the cops, injuring one police constable. The official said a search was started in the area to arrest the accused.

