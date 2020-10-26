E-tendering, bidding system introduced in PHED

PESHAWAR: The e-tendering and e-bidding system has been introduced in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) whereas e-work order, online tender tracking system and online system for water connection has been developed to be introduced soon.

This was told in a progress review meeting of the PHED, chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said an official handout. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the organisational structure, existing strength, overall performance, reforms initiatives, ongoing and new developmental project, issues and other matters of the department. The officials said the draft of revised drinking water policy had been finalised whereas that of sanitation policy prepared and submitted to the working group.

It was informed that to ensure internal monitoring of the department, a Monitoring Committee at the secretariat level had been notified for internal audit. The meeting was told that to ensure efficient delivery of services, a complaint centre had been established at the headquarters of the department whereas the establishment of complaint centres in each PHE division was in progress. It was added that eight water quality testing labs; and eight mobiles labs had been established whereas water quality profile for five districts in cooperation with international developmental partners and University of Engineering and Technology was completed, 8300 water samples randomly tested, out of which 87 per cent was found fit.

The forum was briefed about the annual development programme and appraised that a total of 77 schemes for settled areas and 71 schemes for merged areas were the part of current annual development program out of which 9 schemes were completed and around 60 schemes were due for completion. The chief minister directed the department to ensure timely completion of all ongoing schemes of settled and merged districts. He said revised drinking water policy be submitted for the approval of the provincial cabinet as soon as possible. Mahmood Khan directed all works departments to introduce e-tendering, e-bidding, e-work order and e-billing and stated that delivery of services to the people in an effective manner was the priority of the KP government.