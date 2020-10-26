Covid-19 cases are rising in the country and the authorities are doing nothing about it. What is the government doing to enforce SOPs? The government wrongly believes that by announcing the number of cases on the TV, it has done its job. It is true that the people are showing carelessness. However, the authorities also need to issue strict guidelines. Anyone who is not wearing a mask should be fined.

The second wave of the virus has arrived in the country. We should be careful and must follow all SOPs.

Lamia Iqbal

Karachi