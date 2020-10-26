close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 26, 2020

Wear mask

Newspost

 
October 26, 2020

Covid-19 cases are rising in the country and the authorities are doing nothing about it. What is the government doing to enforce SOPs? The government wrongly believes that by announcing the number of cases on the TV, it has done its job. It is true that the people are showing carelessness. However, the authorities also need to issue strict guidelines. Anyone who is not wearing a mask should be fined.

The second wave of the virus has arrived in the country. We should be careful and must follow all SOPs.

Lamia Iqbal

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost