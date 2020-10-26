City administration cracks down on profiteers, hoarders

The city district administration took action against profiteers and hoards on Friday on the directives of Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput.

Milk sellers were fined for selling adulterated milk in various districts of the city. According to the details shared by the commissioner office, more than 280 litres of milk was wasted for being adulterated and a milk shop was also sealed.

Meanwhile, butchers were fined over Rs50,000 in the city. Rajput directed the deputy commissioners and the assistant commissioners to take action against profiteers. Collectively, a fine of Rs140,000 was imposed in different raids in the city.

The commissioner directed that people must be able to get milk that qualified hygiene standards. “The deputy commissioners should personally take action against profiteers in their districts,” he said.

According to a press statement from the commissioner office, the additional commissioner of Karachi, Dr Waqas Roshan, along with relevant officials took action against adulterators, profiteers and hoarders in the city.

Over 280 litre of milk was wasted during the action for being unfit for human consumption. On the other hand, a milk shop was sealed during the operation. The commissioner ordered the deputy commissioners to make sure that price lists of the commissioner office were being enforced in the city. “Those who are found flouting the government’s notified rates must be taken to task,” Rajput said.

A milk seller was also arrested during the raid. Twp milk shops were fined Rs30,000, while a meat a chicken shop were fined Rs50,000.