Strict measures

Pakistan made serious efforts to meet the 27 targets set by the FATF. However, it was only able to meet 21 targets. The FATF has given us four months to meet the remaining targets. Even though remaining those targets a lot harder, it is hoped that our country will be able to meet them in an efficient manner.

Having said this, the authorities also have to realise that the measures it took to meet the FATF’s targets have created some problems for ordinary people. For example, opening a bank account become an impossibility as the conditions set for this purpose are quite strict. The authorities need to look into this matter as well and give some relief to the people.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad