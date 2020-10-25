End poverty

Millions of people have been pushed below the poverty line due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has speculated that the country will continue to see a sharp increase in poverty rate. How will the people survive this economic crisis?

It seems that our government is doing nothing to deal with this important issue. It is getting difficult for the people to pay utility bills or buy food items. The government should make proper strategies to control inflation. It should at least reduce the prices of food items.

Ganji Naeem

Turbat