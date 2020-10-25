close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 25, 2020

Milad procession

Lahore

 
October 25, 2020

EID Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated in Township with enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

The central procession will be held on 12 Rabi-ulAwal at 8am from Jamia Masjid Al-Madina Township.

A meeting of central Milad committee was chaired by chairman Sheikh Naseer Ahmed. Scholars and members of the mosque committee and other organisations were present In the meeting. Allama Ghulam Shabbir Farooqi, Sheikh Ghulam Mustafa, Sufi Rana Muhammad Shafiq Qamar, Muhammad Sarfraz Khan, Master Asghar Siddiqui, Maulana Shafiq Natiq, Mufti Rasool Baksh, Pir Syed Shahwar, Allama Syed Iftikhar, Ahmed Shah Bukhari and other attended the meeting.

Latest News

More From Lahore