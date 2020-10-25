Milad procession

EID Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated in Township with enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

The central procession will be held on 12 Rabi-ulAwal at 8am from Jamia Masjid Al-Madina Township.

A meeting of central Milad committee was chaired by chairman Sheikh Naseer Ahmed. Scholars and members of the mosque committee and other organisations were present In the meeting. Allama Ghulam Shabbir Farooqi, Sheikh Ghulam Mustafa, Sufi Rana Muhammad Shafiq Qamar, Muhammad Sarfraz Khan, Master Asghar Siddiqui, Maulana Shafiq Natiq, Mufti Rasool Baksh, Pir Syed Shahwar, Allama Syed Iftikhar, Ahmed Shah Bukhari and other attended the meeting.