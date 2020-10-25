27 killed in Kabul attacks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Terror attacks near an education centre and on a bus in Kabul on Saturday left at least 27 people dead and scores of others injured.
A suicide bomber struck near an education centre in the Afghan capital, killing at least 18 people in the latest attack to rock the conflict-wracked country.
The suicide attack, which also wounded 57, happened late afternoon at the centre, which offers training and courses for students in higher education in a western district of Kabul. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The suicide attack came hours after a roadside bomb tore through a bus east of Kabul, killing nine civilians. Officials blamed that blast on the Taliban.
APP adds: Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the inhuman terrorist attack outside an educational centre in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul city that resulted in loss of innocent lives, including children, and injuries to several others.