‘90,000 breast cancer cases reported in Pakistan annually’

LAHORE : Renowned gynecologist and Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that Pakistan is one of the countries in the world where the incidence of breast cancer among women is increasing alarmingly.

In Pakistan, 90,000 cases are being reported annually, which is a matter of grave concern.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, PGMI and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that in order to curb the growing incidence of breast cancer, there is a need to change social attitudes and instead of tacking breast cancer as a stigma, women need to be reassured so that they do not hesitate to consult their doctor in case of any discomfort.

He said that breast cancer is a treatable disease if diagnosed early. If immediate treatment is started, the patients recover and the chances of the cancer getting worse are very low.

The PGMI principal said that not every lump in the breast or armpit is a symptom of cancer; mostly tumors that form without pain can become cancerous, therefore, women should check their breasts and armpits regularly and do not delay in contacting a doctor if any unusual symptoms appear.

He stated women should have mammography tests twice a year and also contact their doctor so that immediate diagnosis and treatment of such disease is possible.

He stated that the facility of mammography test is available at LGH where 300 tests were conducted previous year.

Prof Freed said that it is uncommon for pregnant women to have breast cancer but care should be taken to ensure that treatment is such that the disease is cured without negatively affecting the health of the baby.

Prof Al-freed said that owing to Eastern and Western traditions and social values, women and young girls do not mention any change or discomfort in their breasts to their father or a close relative who later caused complications.

In order to be safe from breast cancer, women should change their daily routine, take time for exercise and leisure, do not allow weight gain and must breastfeed from the time of childbirth till the prescribed time, he added. Similarly they should eat healthy diet, especially fruits and vegetables, Prof Al-freed concluded.