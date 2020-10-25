Five COVID-19 patients die, 214 new infections reported

LAHORE : Five COVID-19 patients died and 214 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,334 in Punjab, while the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 102,467 in the province. Out of a total of 102,467 infections in Punjab, 99,687 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,738 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,514,197 in the province.

After 2,334 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,316 patients, as many as 2,817 active cases still remain there and the patients are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Safety equipment distributed: Pakistan Red Crescent (PRCS) Punjab distributed personal protective equipment (PPE), including KN-95 masks, surgical masks, operation threatre gowns, suits, thermal guns, face shield, virocid, sanitiser, for frontline health workers, including doctors and paramedics, at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

PPEs were handed over to Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan by representatives of PRCS Punjab.

PRCS Punjab Chairman Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that threats of COVID-19 are still not over. PRCS Punjab has started distribution of PPEs in different government hospitals of Lahore to save the frontline health workers from coronavirus. He said that distribution will also be made in Mayo, Ganga Ram and Sheikh Zaid hospitals in the coming week.