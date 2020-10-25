Dhoni vows changes after season of IPL ‘failures’

DUBAI: Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings will be forced into major changes after a humiliating defeat to their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, their veteran captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said.

Dhoni’s team suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss in Friday’s clash that is widely considered Indian cricket’s El Clasico drawing a huge TV audience.

“Whenever you’re not doing well, there can be a hundred reasons, but one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you’ve played to the potential you’ve got, no matter the conditions,” Dhoni said.

“And this year we haven’t. Cumulatively there have been batting failures.” Dhoni added young players will be blooded for the remaining three games of the tournament.