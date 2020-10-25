Butt withdraws from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Seeing no cricketing future, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) which will begin here at different venues on Sunday (today).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered him a commentator's role for the broadcast of the first-class tournament, and he will start from the fourth round, scheduled to begin on November 20. However, he will be available for white-ball cricket for the time being.

“I understand that I don't have a future with Pakistan,” Butt said, according to Cricinfo. “I played cricket with distinction and have scored heavily since my return. There has been a purpose to re-earn a place in the national side and the context of my performance is to play for the national team. This year, I questioned myself: 'What I am doing, why I am playing? What is the purpose if I play yet another season?' I gave a serious thought and realistically I know they are not going to pick me. So I would rather explore something where I can contribute and excel to make a difference,” he said.

“It's tough to leave cricket and this is something nobody really prepared for, but then I am not going to play cricket forever. I always thought I will leave the day when I am a burden on the dressing room. There is a time when you eventually have to call off and let someone else take your place. I met with Nadeem Khan PCB director of high performance and he gave me some very good career advice, so I am withdrawing myself from the Central Punjab squad and taking up a commentary role for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

Butt had also refused to play in the 2nd XI T20 Cup when Central Punjab demoted him from their First XI.