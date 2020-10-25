Butt withdraws from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Seeing no cricketing future, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) which will begin here at different venues on Sunday (today).
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered him a commentator's role for the broadcast of the first-class tournament, and he will start from the fourth round, scheduled to begin on November 20. However, he will be available for white-ball cricket for the time being.
“I understand that I don't have a future with Pakistan,” Butt said, according to Cricinfo. “I played cricket with distinction and have scored heavily since my return. There has been a purpose to re-earn a place in the national side and the context of my performance is to play for the national team. This year, I questioned myself: 'What I am doing, why I am playing? What is the purpose if I play yet another season?' I gave a serious thought and realistically I know they are not going to pick me. So I would rather explore something where I can contribute and excel to make a difference,” he said.
“It's tough to leave cricket and this is something nobody really prepared for, but then I am not going to play cricket forever. I always thought I will leave the day when I am a burden on the dressing room. There is a time when you eventually have to call off and let someone else take your place. I met with Nadeem Khan PCB director of high performance and he gave me some very good career advice, so I am withdrawing myself from the Central Punjab squad and taking up a commentary role for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”
Butt had also refused to play in the 2nd XI T20 Cup when Central Punjab demoted him from their First XI.