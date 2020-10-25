‘Macron needs mental checks’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday slammed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over his policies toward Muslims, saying that he needed "mental checks".
"What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks," Erdogan said in a televised address.
Macron’s proposal to defend his country’s secular values against radical Islam has angered the Turkish government, adding to a growing list of disputes between the French leader and Erdogan.