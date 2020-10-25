Shehryar Afridi urges UN to break silence to resolve disputes

Rawalpindi: Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that if the fascist Modi continued to oppress and massacre Muslims in occupied Kashmir and other states of India then the day is not far when the present India would be divided into pieces like Soviet Union.

While addressing a seminar on “role of United Nations and Kashmir dispute” held to observe the 75th United Nations Foundation Day in Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR), Afridi urged the United Nations to break its mysterious silence and work diligently for unresolved disputes which may trigger conflicts and wars.

Pakistan would never make compromise on Kashmir issue and the day is not far when the sun of Kashmir''s independence will rise, he said, adding that fascist Modi is a question mark for the world, India is the second largest exporter of meat in the world but on other hand but If a Muslim slaughters a cow, he is being killed.

Afridi said Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees from 41 years now, while on other hand India is occupying IOK from 75 by force and creating a huge refugee influx/ crisis, declaring majority of Muslim Indians as non citizens while launching ‘Ghar wapsi’ programme to bribe minorities against their properties and life security, he said.

Shehryar said the developed nations will be responsible for any nuclear clash that will happen between India and Pakistan.

Because that is what both states are heading towards. He said Pakistanis need to unite against Indian forces, RAW and Modi has been conspiring against Pakistan, trying to exploit fault lines.

Chairman Kashmir Committee urged the nation to show unwavering faith when it comes to Kashmir and fighting for Kashmiris'' right of self-determination. He said that India will not see the dawn of black day in coming year, Kashmiris will get justice from International bodies because Imran Khan and his team is ready to go to every extent to liberate Kashmir of Indian rule.

Afridi said that Biggest war fought by Pakistan, we were called masiah of humanity when Pakistan managed to bring multiple countries to dialogue post world war-2 era and during cold war.