CAS pays maiden visit to NUST; addresses students and faculty

Islamabad : Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI(M) paid his maiden visit to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Friday.

Upon arrival, the esteemed guest was received by NUST Rector Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M). Ensuing was a one-on-one meeting between the two, wherein the duo discussed ways to enhance collaboration between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NUST vis-à-vis academic programmes, defence related R&D, etc. The Rector apprised the Air Chief that NUST has been undertaking numerous R&D projects in collaboration with PAF.

Later, while addressing students and faculty of NUST at the university’s Jinnah Auditorium, the esteemed guest emphasised the need to invest in technology and indigenise it in order for the country to shun dependency syndrome and become self-reliant. He said that PAF is leveraging its resources to achieve self-sufficiency, which is manifested in the indigenous manufacturing of JF-17 fighter aircraft. He was all-praise for NUST for spearheading scientific and technological advancements, which are imperative for the country’s progress.