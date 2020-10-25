Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged to Rs115,350/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also remained unchanged at Rs98,894. However, in the international market, bullion rates dropped $10 to $1,902/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,240/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,063.10.