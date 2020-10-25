Residents protest loadshedding

BARA: Residents of Akakhel area on Saturday protested against the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) over prolonged power loadshedding in Bara subdivision.

The enraged protesters burnt tyres and blocked Frontier Road for all kinds of traffic for about eight hours. Addressing the protesters, the political parties’ leaders including Mukaram Khan Afridi, Maulana Kafeel Afridi, Sulaiman Afridi and others said that they had been facing a host of problems due to hours-long electricity load-shedding. They said the government was indifferent towards the issues of tribal people. The protesters said that the Tesco supplied electricity to Bara residents for one hour only. Later, the local elders reached the place and assured to talk to the relevant officials to solve the problem.