KP, Nangarhar governors vow joint struggle against polio

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province Governor Ziaul Haq Amarkhel on Saturday vowed that Afghanistan and Pakistan would wage a joint struggle to defeat polio.

They were speaking at a gathering held at Torkham on the Pakistan side of the border to mark the “World Polio Day”. The Nangarhar Governor and other Afghan officials attended the event on special invitation. Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan borders Pakistan’s Khyber and Mohmand districts. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shah Farman said the people of both the countries shared common religion, culture and traditions. “Pakistan will benefit the most from the restoration of peace in Afghanistan,” he said. He said that a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

He maintained that Pakistan wanted to improve relations with Afghanistan and help bring peace.

He argued that peace, economy and trade were interrelated and they were trying their level best to improve cooperation in these areas with Afghanistan. The governor praised the polio workers for reaching every child in far-flung areas despite many challenges and life threats. He asked the Afghan Governor to work together with Pakistan to help defeat the crippling disease.

In his address, Ziaul Haq Amarkhel said Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries in the region where poliovirus still disabled children. He said that Afghanistan would spare no effort to defeat polio. The Nangarhar governor said both the countries should jointly work in different fields to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

Suggesting that Pakistan and Afghanistan should not politicize health and trade ties, he said Kabul was ready to hold talk on bilateral issues so that they could further strengthen their relations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and polio programme officials also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Governor Shah Farman warmly received the Afghan governor at the Torkham zero point. The Nangarhar governor vaccinated a child and formally marked World Polio Day. Tight security measures were taken on the both sides of the border during the visit.