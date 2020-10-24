close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
October 24, 2020

12 cops reshuffled

October 24, 2020

Twelve police officers were transferred and posted in the Capital City Police on Friday.

According to a notification issued by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, Wajid Shah was posted station house officer Gulbahar, Ashiq Hussain SHO Faqirabad, Ijazullah SHO Badaber, Mohammad Ali SHO Hayatabad, Qaisar Khan SHO Sarband, Ahmadullah Khan SHO Mathra, Haroon Khan SHO Hashtnagri and Sultan Mahmood SHO Tehkal.

Besides, Ashfaq Ahmad was transferred to Elite Force, Sher Nawaz, Reserved Inspector police lines, and Qazi Arif was transferred to Highway Traffic Police.

