Result-oriented points system for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a result-oriented points system for the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy which commences from Sunday (tomorrow) here at various vanues.
The 31-match tournament will be played at four venues, including the National Stadium, which will stage the five-day final from January 1-5.
To encourage the batsmen to increase their strike-rates, the PCB has decided to reward five batting points to sides who reach the 400-run mark inside 100 overs in the first innings.
According to the amended playing conditions, bonus batting points will be awarded as follows (first innings only):
200 runs inside 100 overs â€“ 1 point, 250 runs inside 100 overs â€“ 2 points, 300 runs inside 100 overs â€“ 3 points, 350 runs inside 100 overs â€“ 4 points, 400 runs inside 100 overs â€“ 5 points.
The PCB has also introduced a two-fold bowling points system.
The over-based points system is as follows: Three wickets inside 100 overs â€“ 1 point, Six wickets inside 100 overs â€“ 2 points, Eight wickets inside 100 overs â€“ 3 points.
Additional all-out bonus points will be allocated as follows: 200 runs or less inside 100 overs â€“3 points, Between 201 and 250 runs inside 100 oversâ€“ two points, Between 251 and 300 runs inside 100 overs â€“ one point.
If Team A bowls out Team B for 175 runs in 90 overs then Team A will pocket three points for collecting eight wickets inside 100 overs and another three points for restricting their opponents inside 200 runs. In contrast, Team B will remain pointless for being unable to achieve the minimum threshold of 200 runs inside 100 overs.
If Team C scores 275 for nine in 100 overs against Team D, then Team D will collect three bowling points for claiming eight wickets but will be unable to add an additional point for their failure to grab the last wicket. In contrast, Team C will get two bonus points for crossing the 250-run mark inside 100 overs.