Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Thursday continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

They converged on the lawn outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice anguish at the detention of the head of the largest media group of the country. Journalists raised slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release. Nisar Mahmood, Arshad Aziz Malik, Qaiser Khan, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Amjad Safi, Shah Zaman, Ehtesham Torum and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers were critical of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimizing the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to force them into submission.

They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention the last 226 days on false charges in a case which was 34 years old. The speakers said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) partial and going after the opposition political parties and the independent media.

They slammed the NAB for not taking action over the massive graft scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project because the ruling party figures were allegedly involved in these corrupt practices.

The speakers appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.