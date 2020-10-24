Cop martyred in South Waziristan

WANA: Unidentified assailants shot dead a police constable in line of his duty in Wana in South Waziristan tribal district on Friday.

Muhammad Ishaq Khan Dotani, a police constable, was performing his duty in Wana bazaar when unidentified persons opened fire on him. Muhammad Ishaq sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to Wana hospital where the doctors referred him to Dera Ismail Khan due to his critical condition. However, the cop breathed his last before reaching Dera Ismail Khan. A case was registered at Wana Police Station and police started investigation. In another incident, a tribal elder was killed by unidentified gunmen in Rustam Bazaar in Wana. A passer-by was injured in the firing. District Police Officer Shaukat Ali said that the police had launched a search operation to hunt down the culprits. He said that the police had also launched investigations into both the incidents.

Meanwhile, the officials hoped that the two kidnapped officials of a non-governmental organisation would be recovered soon. “We are investigating the case and the kidnapped officials will be recovered soon,” said the official. The two were kidnapped when they were on their way back after visiting a water supply project in Makeen.