There is an immense shortage of anti-rabies vaccine at the global level. Pakistan imports the vaccine from India, but the increasing political tensions between the two countries have affected the supply.
The number of dog bites cases has been increasing all over the country. This alarming situation needs to be dealt with. The healthcare authorities should make serious efforts to address the issue.
Muhammad Bakar
Rawalpindi