Widow, boy assaulted

SIALKOT: A widow and a boy were assaulted sexually in separate incidents in Sialkot on Thursday. Accused Nadeem raped a 45-year-old widow of Muhammad Siddique on Nasir Road. Reportedly, the accused took the woman to a house on the pretext of showing her a house for rent. Rizwan assaulted Raheel, 10, at his house in village Gulbahar Kalan in the limits of Kotli Said Ameer police. The accused abused the boy when he went to the house of the accused to pick a stray kite.

SIX HELD FOR POWER THEFT: Police arrested six power thieves on Thursday. The police detained accused Abdul Ghaffar, Ashraf, Tariq, Shahid, Zahid and Ejaz and registered cases against them.