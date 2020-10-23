Polythene bag ban extended: LHC orders ban on plastic bags by vendors

LAHORE: Hearing a petition, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Environment Protection Department (EPA) to implement a ban on the use of polythene bags by roadside fruit vendors and small grocery stores. The judge gave the EPA 10 days for the enforcement of the ban and to submit a compliance report. On a petition filed through Advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, the judge had already imposed a ban on the manufacturing and sale of the plastic bag across the province. Initially, the judge had ordered the agency to impose the ban on mega stores and bakeries.