PM Imran Khan, Bhutanese counterpart discuss corona, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday spoke to Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, over the phone and discussed matters of mutual interest including Covid-19. Imran commended the measures taken by Bhutan to contain the pandemic. The two leaders also exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by the pandemic. He noted that his government’s emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

The “smart lockdown” strategy and other measures taken by the government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan, he told Dr. Lotay Tshering. Imran particularly highlighted the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief”.

In the bilateral context, he underscored the importance Pakistan attached to closer ties with Bhutan and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges. Appreciating the Bhutanese model of tourism promotion and conservation of heritage sites, the prime minister apprised his counterpart of the steps taken by his government to promote tourism, especially religious tourism in Pakistan. He said Pakistan was proud of its rich Buddhist heritage which dated back to the Buddhist Gandhara civilization. He said Pakistan would welcome Bhutanese pilgrims visiting the scared sites in Pakistan. He also invited the prime minister of Bhutan to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.