App for businesses

LAHORE:Labour department is developing a mobile application for registration of shops, small businesses and establishments. An online registration certificate bearing QR code would be issued to the shopkeepers. Labour officers will verify the certificate issued by Labour department through QR code scanner. In a meeting chaired by Secretary Labour Ahmad Javed Qazi held here on Thursday in Labour department to review the IT-based initiatives, the secretary asked the officers to expedite the process of converting the whole department on automation with minimal human intervention.