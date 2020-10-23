Anti-polio drive from 26th

LAHORE:An anti-polio campaign will be launched in Punjab from Oct 26 to Oct 31 and 19.4 million children up to the age of five years would be immunised against the disease during the drive.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign at the Chief Secretary's Office, here on Thursday. She said that along with the campaign against polio, special attention should also be paid to improve EPI coverage. She said that exact data on birth registration would have to be collected to know the actual number the children who did not get even a single dose of polio vaccine.