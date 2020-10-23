‘Transform medical education’

LAHORE:While there is a significant level of uncertainty around how medical education will look in the post-pandemic era, the Asian health experts agree that Covid-19 has created a critical need to transform various aspects of medical education to reflect the changing health landscape.

“The teaching and learning of medicine has historically been slow to change, but rapid changes seen during the Covid-19 pandemic show that the profession is capable of being nimble. The current upheaval represents an opportunity for experimentation in how undergraduate and postgraduate medical education is delivered”, said University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram here on Thursday, adding that it is time to embrace competency-based training and expand the use of technology in medical education. He was addressing through a video-link at the inaugural session of South and Southeast Medical Education and Service Alliance (SSAMESA) Conference hosted by Kunming Medical University, China.